2nd Batch of 26 underprivileged students supported by Hindustan Zinc Limited register 100% results in Class 12th Board Exams

Udaipur: Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company today announced that 26 underprivileged students from the 2nd batch of ‘Unchi Udaan’ project have registered 100% results in the 12th class board results and secured overall 100 distinctions across subjects like Hindi, English, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. These meritorious students who are from the remote rural Rajasthan now aims to crack IIT-JEE and are taking free-of-cost coaching in Udaipur district under Hindustan Zinc’s Shiksha Sambal programme.

Congratulating the students Mr. Arun Mishra, Deputy CEO, Hindustan Zinc Limited, said, “The success of these students is always special as they fight against every odds to deliver the stellar performance. Their success is the reinforcement of our belief that changes can be brought in rural India by ensuring access to quality education. I congratulate the students the outstanding performance and thank the community for consistently supporting our initiatives. I would also like to thank the teachers who are doing tremendous job in training these students to crack one of the most difficult examinations in India and helping them in achieving their goals and aspirations”.

Banking on its Shiksha Sambal programme, Hindustan Zinc’s ‘Unchi Udaan’, an educational Excellence initiative aims to identify young meritorious students from Govt. schools in communities around the company’s operational areas and mentoring them to enter into IITs and other prestigious engineering institutes. Each year, the company selects 25-30 students from rural areas through rigorous 2 level selection process conducted across 6 districts- Udaipur, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand & Ajmer from Rajasthan and Pantnagar from Uttarakhand and provide free coaching to appear and get through the IITs and other prestigious Engineering Colleges.

The project provides residential and non-residential schooling and coaching support to select group of students. The Company runs this initiative in association with Resonance Eduventures Pvt. Ltd. and Vidya Bhawan, Udaipur. While Resonance Eduventures Pvt. Ltd provides coaching to these students for IIT entrance exam, Vidya Bhawan provides schooling, boarding & lodging facilities.