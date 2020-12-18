2nd Hubei Ecological Development Forum Held at China University of Geosciences

The 2nd Hubei Ecological Development Forumwas held at CUG on December 13. Experts and scholars including Prof. WANG Yanxin, CUG President, Prof. LAI Xulong, CUG Vice President, Prof. CHEN Fahu, Head of the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences and President of the Geographical Society of China, and Dr. DU Yun, Deputy Director of the Science and Technology Department of Hubei Province, and over 150 students joined the Forum.







Prof. LAI Xulong presided over the opening ceremony.







Prof. WANG Yanxin delivered a welcome speech in which he shared CUG’s progress in supporting the ecological development of Hubei, including the completion of the “Yangtze River Program of Earth Science” led by CUG on December 7.





Dr. DU Yun emphasized that the provincial government always prioritized ecological conservation and boosted green development. He hoped that all parties would take the opportunity of this forum to join hands for the ecological development of Hubei.





Prof. CHEN Fahu gave a keynote speech titled “Geographical Science and the Plateau”, introducing the history of geographical science in China and the critical role of geographical science in ecological development.





Prof. XIA Jun from Wuhan University gave a keynote speech titled “Protection System Management and Simulator of the Yangtze River: Opportunities and Challenges”, informing the audience of the Yangtze River water security challenges under the changing environment, key scientific issues in watershed integration, and Yangtze River simulator and its future applications.



The forum was aimed for discussion about new ideas, approaches, and modes to accelerate the ecological development of Hubei.