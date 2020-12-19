3- day UT Level Kala Utsav concludes under Samagra Shiksha; Participants from across J&K present mesmerizing performances in nine different art forms

Jammu: Amid blistering performances, the three day UT level Kala Utsav 2020 concluded today in the Auditorium of Teacher Bhawan, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

The function was attended by students and teachers of different areas of the J&K. Some students who bagged the top positions in their respective art forms entertained the audience with their scintillating performances.

In his welcome address, Project Director Samagra Shiksha, J&K, Dr. Arun Manhas emphasized the need to promote Art Integrated Learning at institutional level.

While highlighting the significance of art in the present era, Dr. Manhas stressed on launching a comprehensive talent hunt so that the talent of the nation doesn’t go unattended. He also praised the efforts of Teachers for their tireless work in making Kala Utsav-2020 a grand success.

Director School Education Jammu, Anuradha Gupta who was the chief guest during the event, stressed the need to up-bring the potential of students in the field of art and culture at institutional level.

While sharing her views on the Kala Utsav, she said that Kala Utsav aims to promote art by nurturing and showcasing artistic talent of the students. “Such programmes provide platform for our budding youth to judge their aptitude in comparison with the students of other parts of country” She added.

At the end of the programme, awards were distributed among participants and winning students in nine art forms viz Vocal Music- Classical, Instrumental Music- Classical, Vocal Music- Traditional Folk, Instrumental Music- Traditional Folk, Dance-Classical, Dance-Folk, Visual Art-2D, Visual Art-3D, besides the Indigenous Toy making and games.

Among others who were present during the event included Peerzada Mushtaq Ahmad- Field Officer Samagra Shiksha, Vijay Kumar-Chief Education Officer Jammu, G. R. Mir- State Coordinator (Quality), J. K. Padha- State Coordinator and other officials of School Education Department. Syed Fayaz- Programme Coordinator Kala-Utsav 2020 presented vote of thanks at the end of the programme. Proceedings of the Programme were carried by young students- Tanuskha Pandotra and Shushil Raj. The programme was organized mid strict SOPs of COVID-19.