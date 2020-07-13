300 Domicile Certificates issued at Kishtwar village

Kishtwar: A Domicile Certificate issuance Camp was held at Revenue Village Patnazi of Tehsil Bunjwah.

During the camp all officials and non official staff of Tehsil Bunjwah including Naib Tehsildars , Patwaries, field functionaries of Revenue Department assisted in smooth issuance of Domicile certificate among residents of revenue village Patnazi.

Tehsil Office Bunjwah received more than 325 number of Domicile Applications, of which 300 were disposed and Domicile Certificate were issued among residents of revenue village Patnazi on spot.