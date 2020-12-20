6th International Science Film Festival of India (ISFFI) as a part of IISF – India International Science Festival, from December 22nd to 25th, 2020

New Delhi: As part of IISF – India International Science Festival, the International Science Film Festival of India (ISFFI) seeks to promote science popularization among citizens and aims at attracting talented young science filmmakers and science enthusiasts. Science film is an effective tool for science communication to foster and create an excitement of science amongst people at large; it also helps inculcate a scientific temper among the audience thereby shaping the analytical thinking, a prerequisite for the inclusive development of the nation.

The ISFFI offers an opportunity for students and other participants to get involved with the process of science film-making and improve their understanding of various feats in science and technology. The initiative recognizes the effort and contribution of film producers in the specialized areas of science and technology and motivates them to develop this unique profession of science film making with innovative quality content especially relevant to our country.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and as per Govt of India guidelines, this year the ISFFI 2020 is to be organised in a virtual environment from December 22nd to 25, 2020.

This year record 632 science documentaries, short films, animation videos have been received from 60 countries. Internationally acclaimed and awards winning foreign and Indian films on science, health and environment were screened via online platform. A competition for Indian and International professional and student film- makers has been organised.

Competitive categories’ themes & awards

The entries were mainly divided in the following themes and sub themes:

(i) Awards for the International category

Best of Festival Award on the theme “Science for self-reliant India and/or Science for global welfare” – Trophy and Certificate.

Best of Festival Award in the theme “Science and awareness on COVID-19 and other health emergencies” – Trophy and Certificate.

Jury Awards (2 nos.) – Trophy and Certificate.

(ii) Awards for Indian nationals’ categories

A. Independent filmmakers (Indian nationals)

Best of Festival Award on the theme “Science for self-reliant India and/or Science for global welfare” – Rs 1,00,000/- Cash, Trophy and Certificate.

Best of Festival Award in the theme “Science and awareness on COVID-19 and other health emergencies” – Rs1,00,000/- Cash, Trophy and Certificate.

Jury Awards (2 nos.) – Rs.50,000/- Cash, Trophy and Certificate (each).

B. College/school students (Indian nationals)

Best of Festival Award on the theme “Science for self-reliant India and/or Science for global welfare” – Rs 75,000/- Cash, Trophy and Certificate.

Best of Festival Award on the theme Science and awareness on COVID-19 and other health emergencies – Rs 75,000/- Cash, Trophy and Certificate.

Jury Awards (2 nos.) – Rs 35,000/- Cash, Trophy and Certificate (each).

Non-Competitive Category

a. Films (only for screening) – there is no duration limit for the non-competitive section.

b. The theme for non-competitive categories: Science, Technology, Environment & Health.

The submission process ended on 10th December 2020.

Submission Highlights:

A total 632 competitive and non-competitive entries have been received from 60 countries around the globe:

Total Submissions by Country/Location

S.No. Countries No. of films received 1. India 267 2. Iran, Islamic Republic of 91 3. United States 27 4. Russian Federation 24 5. Brazil 22 6. Spain 20 7. Italy 18 8. France 15 9. Turkey 13 10. United Kingdom 13 11. Germany 11 12. Indonesia 8 13. China 9 14. Bangladesh 6 15. Mexico 5 16. Canada 5 17. Hungry 4 18. Korea, Republic of 4 19. Australia 4 20. Egypt 4 21. Greece 4 22. Portugal 4 23. Malaysia 3 24. Bulgaria 3 25. Ireland 3 26. Japan 3 27. Philippines 2 28. Ukraine 2 29. Poland 2 30. Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of 2 31. Pakistan 2 32. Iraq 2 33. Colombia 2 34. Algeria 2 35. Afghanistan 2 36. Puerto Rico 1 37. Armenia 1 38. Austria 1 39. Belgium 1 40. Bolivia, Plurinational State of 1 41. Cameroon 1 42. Chile 1 43. Czech Republic 1 44. El Salvador 1 45. Hong Kong 1 46. Israel 1 47. Kazakhstan 1 48. Kenya 1 49. Moldova, Republic of 1 50. Morocco 1 51. Netherlands 1 52. Nigeria 1 53. Romania 1 54. Slovenia 1 55. South Africa 1 56. Thailand 1 57. Tunisia 1 58. United Arab Emirates 1 59. Uzbekistan 1 60. Oman 1 Total 632

Non-Competitive Category: 75 submission from 23 countries including India.

These nominated films will be screened from 22nd to 25th December 2020 on Vigyan Prasar’s YouTube channel and India Science Festival channel.

Panel Discussion and Master Classes

Panel discussions on various aspects to promote science films’ culture were organised with the noted science filmmakers from Switzerland, Israel, Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom, Taiwan and other countries.Master Classes on creative and technical aspects of science filmmaking were conducted by senior science filmmakers.