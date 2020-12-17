A PROMISED LAND by Barack Obama Sells More Than 3.3 Million Units in U.S. and Canada in its First Month of Publication

Penguin Random House has announced that Barack Obama’s A PROMISED LAND has sold 3,320,000 units across all formats and editions in the U.S. and Canada during its first month of publication.



Published on Tuesday, November 17 by Crown, the hardcover U.S. edition of President Obama’s critically acclaimed memoir now has 4.7 million copies in print in the U.S. and Canada, following an initial printing of 3.4 million copies.



A PROMISED LAND was released simultaneously in 20 languages and has been a # 1 bestseller in the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, and Brazil, among other countries. International editions have a combined 2.85 million copies in print, bringing the book to 7.55 million copies in print worldwide.



A New York Times “10 Best Books of 2020” selection, A PROMISED LAND has also been named a Washington Post “Notable Nonfiction of 2020” selection; an Economist “Best Books of 2020” selection; a People magazine “Top 10 Books of 2020” selection; and a Goodreads Reader’s Choice Awards 2020 “Best Memoir and Autobiography” selection, among other citations. It is Amazon’s bestselling book of 2020 overall and the bestselling book published by Penguin Random House this year.



An unabridged audio edition of the book, read by President Obama, was published simultaneously by Penguin Random House Audio. A Spanish-language edition is also available, published as UNA TIERRA PROMETIDA.



