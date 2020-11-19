Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) collaborates with Microsoft to benefit nearly 2.5 lakh students

New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the test preparation sector in India, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), the national leader in test preparatory services, has collaborated with Microsoft to provide a platform for its students across the country. This initiative is the largest implementations of Microsoft Teams undertaken in the education space in India till now. This will connect more than 2.5 lakh students and 2000 teachers across 210+ branches of Aakash through a common platform.

Teams for Education is the hub for collaboration, engagement and learning in Microsoft 365 that brings content, conversations, assignments and apps together in one place. Teams for Education also allows administrators and teachers to set up specific teams for classes, create professional learning communities (PLCs) and interact with other staff members.

Through this platform, students and teachers will connect with each other for remote and hybrid classes, working together and sharing files. Teachers can also conduct online classes through the software using whiteboards, video sharing and screen sharing, thus delivering impactful and interactive lectures.

Using the power of Teams, Aakash will provide a technologically advanced platform for students who are pursuing coaching for competitive examinations like NEET, JEE effectively.

Commenting on the platform powered by Teams, Mr. Aakash Chaudhry, Director and CEO of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) said, “The offering of Microsoft tools is in line with our commitment to provide best-in-class facilities to students. This is the largest implementation of Microsoft Teams in India in the education space. Its introduction will enable and aid students and teachers to effortlessly continue with their preparations and studies with full concentration. A necessary inclusion in current times wherein online learning has become the only way out for students during the pandemic.”

Aakash Institute aims to help students in their quest to achieve academic success. It has a centralized in-house process for curriculum and content development and faculty training and monitoring, led by its National Academic Team. Over the years, students from AESL have shown proven selection track record in various Medical & Engineering entrance exams and competitive exams such as NTSE, KVPY, and Olympiads.