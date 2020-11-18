ACCA congratulates Alan Johnson on becoming President of IFAC, and welcomes new deputy president Asmaa Resmouki

Following the official announcement from IFAC (the International Federation of Accountants) about Alan Johnson FCCA’s election to president for 2020 – 2022, ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) offers its congratulations to both Mr Johnson and IFAC’s newly elected deputy president Asmaa Resmouki.

Helen Brand OBE, chief executive of ACCA says: ‘Alan is a Fellow of ACCA and has an illustrious career which spans over three decades on the international stage. As president of IFAC, we at ACCA know that Alan will champion the profession with energy and enthusiasm, especially as accountants continue to support and help economies deal with the pandemic and look to recovery ahead.

‘We also welcome Asmaa Resmouki’s election as IFAC’s deputy president. Ms. Resmouki has immense experience of audit and governance which are so important to showing the value of the profession in these challenging times. We look forward to continuing our work with IFAC to demonstrate the public value the profession brings to business and society.’

Alan Johnson is profiled in the latest edition of AB magazine and will also be a panellist and keynote speaker at two ACCA events in December which are free for attendees:

– Accounting for the Future on the 1 December along with Helen Brand and Tatiana Krylova, Head of Enterprise Branch at UNCTAD’s Division on Investment and Enterprise; https://vshow.on24.com/vshow/DigitalVirtualConf/registration/18570?partnerref=solus1