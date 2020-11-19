Advisor Baseer Ahmad Khan hears public at Grievance Cell, Srinagar

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan heard public grievances at Grievance Cell, Church Lane.

Various deputations and individuals brought different issues in to the notice of Advisor Baseer Khan.

A delegation of Business representatives led by Feroz Ahmad, president of Restaurant Association, Shahid Kamli, president of FCIK and Ashiq Hussain president of Chamber raised the issue of upgradation of industrial estate, purchase of electrical items of SSI units, revival of tourism industry and GeM portal with Advisor Baseer Khan.

Another delegation of House Boat owners demanded financial assistance for repairing of House Boats, issue of business losses due to Covid pandemic etc.

Advisor was requested by the members of Erigins Event Management for facilitation to organize the Mental Health Awareness Cum youth Entrepreneurship event and exhibition of traditional Handicrafts.