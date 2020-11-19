Advisor Baseer Khan chairs 18th BoG meeting of Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today chaired 18th Board of Governors (BoG) meeting of Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, here.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez, Director SKICC Javed Himayon Bakhshi and officers from Finance department.

The meeting held threadbare discussion on annual audit of finances, deduction of TDS, Tax return, revival of budget, liabilities of other departments and organizations, exigency meetings, promotion of staff, amendments of recruitment rules, installation of permanent CCTV cameras and other related matters.

On the occasion, Advisor enquired about the rectification of the matters that had popped up during the previous meeting of BoG and compliance of directions thereof.

Advisor Khan also asked the director of SKICC to compile the list of liabities of government departments and raise the bills with Finance department.

Regarding filling of General Manager post and promotion of staff members, the Advisor ordered reconstitution of Department Promotion Committee to solve this long pending issue of SKICC.

Advisor approved installation of Video Conferences Led Wall inside SKICC.