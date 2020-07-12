Advisor Bhatnagar visits Sheep Breeding and Research Farm, Khimber

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today visited the Sheep Breeding and Research Farm, Khimber to inspect the ongoing developmental works and other infrastructure at the farm.

The Advisor was accompanied by Director Sheep Husbandry Kashmir, Abdul Salam Mir besides officials from R&B department and other concerned agencies.

During the tour, the Advisor said that Sheep sector is being enhanced so that unemployed youth and sheep rearing farmers will get full support from the government with the aim to enhance the production in sheep farming besides giving them chance to earn their livelihoods.

He directed the concerned executing agency to ensure the project is completed within its stipulated timeframe and also asked them to use funds properly and ensure that standard material is used for quality work.

He also advised them to construct the farm in such a manner that natural disasters like cloudbursts have a minimum or no impact on the farm.

Pertinently the farm, was previously located at Dachigam later was shifted to Khimber and is being constructed on modern lines at a cost of Rs. 35.90 crore by R&B Department. The Farm is spread on around 500 kanals of land.

During the tour Advisor Bhatnagar also interacted with panchayat representatives of the area besides other locals who projected several issues regarding drinking water supply, electricity, roads, playground for sports activities and health care facilities before the Advisor.

The Advisor gave patient hearing to all of them and directed the concerned quarters to solve these issues at the earliest.

Advisor Bhatnagar also paid a surprise visit to the Amar Singh College to inspect the work on proposed science block which is being constructed under Jehlum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) at an estimated cost of 937.93 lakhs.

The Advisor took a round of the construction site besides inspecting different components of the building and other allied infrastructure.

During the visit, the Advisor was informed that the project is a three storied structure with space for recreational purposes and has different components for chemistry laboratories, botany laboratories and other infrastructure.

He directed the concerned officials to complete the project within stipulated timeframe besides asked them to use funds properly and maintain quality of work.

The Advisor also directed the officials that keeping in view the heritage architecture of the campus the elevation of the building should be designed in such a manner that the heritage composure of the building is not affected.