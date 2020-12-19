Advisor Khan reviews arrangements for Hajj 2021; composition of fresh Wakf Board

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for the Hajj 2021 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic at Civil Secretariat here.

The Advisor also took a detailed review of theprogress made on for composition of fresh Wakf Board and Hajj Committee for Jammu and Kashmir during the meeting.

Principal Secretary, Revenue, Shaleen Kabra; Executive Officer, J&K Hajj Committee, Abdul Salam Mir; Special Assistant to Advisor, Waseem Raja; Administrators and representatives of various Wakf administered shrines and other concerned officials.

Speaking during the meeting, Advisor Khan directed the officials to speed up the progress for the constitution of Wakf Board for Jammu and Kashmir in consultation with the Central Wakf Board besides required modalities as per the guidelines of Central Wakf Board should be followed while constituting the Board.

The Advisor also reviewed the performance of Administrators of various shrines and asked them to invest their valuable time towards further streamlining of functioning of the shrines which will help them toserve the society in a better way.

He further asked the representatives and Administrators of the shrines to streamline the process of digitising and geotagging of Wakf properties and complete the process well within the fixed deadline.

Advisor Khan also took a detailed review of arrangements made for the Hajj 2021during the meeting.

Stressing on making early arrangements for Hajj 2021 in view of COVID-19, Advisor Khan directed the officials to make all necessary arrangementsbeforehand besides proper SOPs should be followed while putting up the facilities for pilgrims at Hajj houses.

He asked them to make extra arrangements for the pilgrimsoutside Hajj Houses so that there is minimum congestion.

The Advisor also directed the officials to facilitate the public facing inconvenience while submitting the forms or at later stages.

Advisor Khan directed the Executive Officer, Hajj Committee to follow the guidelines of Hajj Committee of India at all levels while making arrangements for Hajj 2021 here.

Advisor Khan also impressed upon the officials to make necessary arrangements in advance in Saudi Arabia, so that the pilgrims don’t face any inconvenience due to COVID.