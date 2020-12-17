Agriculture Deptt staff pays tributes to Farmer Saint Bawa Jitto

Jammu: An impressive function was organized today in the premises of Krishi Bhawan, Talab Tillo, to pay homage to Shri Bawa Jitto (Baba Jit Mal Dev ji Maharaj) – a legendary farmer saint who made supreme sacrifice about 650 years ago for rights and justice of the farmers.

Department of Agriculture Jammu paid rich tributes to this epitome of farming community and saluted his courage against injustice and suppression by the landlords of that time. The programme is organized every year jointly by the All J & K Agriculture Employees Association, Drivers Union and staff of the Directorate of Agriculture after the annual Jhiri Mela.

Director Agriculture Production & farmers’ Welfare Jammu, Inder Jeet, on the occasion, said that ‘all of us should get inspiration from his life and work and contribute for the betterment of farming community.’ He recalled Baba Jitto’s supreme sacrifice for the farming community.

A special adoration and worship was performed on the occasion which was followed by distribution of Prasad and Bhandara.