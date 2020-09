Aligarh: As Covid19 cases continue to surge, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has directed the students not to make any travel arrangements for returning back to the university as they will be communicated on the opening of the hostels accordingly.

“Students are advised to continue online classes from their homes and visit the university websites www.amu.ac.in and www.amucontrollerexams.com for authentic information,” said the Registrar, Mr Abdul Hamid (IPS).