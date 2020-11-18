Aligarh Muslim University faculty receives award

Aligarh: Prof Shakeel Ahmad Samdani, Dean, Faculty of Law, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been conferred with the ‘Allama Iqbal Award’, in a function to observe the ‘World Urdu Day’.

Receiving the award at the Al Hidaya College of Education in Aligarh, Prof Samdani pointed out that Iqbal was practising law before devoting himself to literary works. He appeared in both civil and criminal cases and there are numerous cases which he won.

Prof Samdani emphasised that Allama Iqbal’ s poetry bridged the past many centuries of man’s endeavours in the realms of thought and intuition.