American International Chamber of Commerce participates in Symposium on “Global Indians: Towards World’s Growth Story”

It is very rare occasion when world’s best of academics and industry come together to deliberate and share experiences. Continuing with the ongoing Symposium series of Global Indians who have created niche in their field, Amity University organized second Panel discussion on the theme “Global Indians: Towards World’s Growth Story”. In the session American International Chamber of Commerce, a premier institution of USA participated and enriched students, researchers, academicians with their rich experience and success stories.

Panelists of the session were Mr. K.V. Kumar, President & CEO, Executive Board, Indian American International Chamber of Commerce, Chairman, KMF Investment Group LLC; Dr. Narasimhalu Neelagaru, Vice Chairman of the Executive Board and Chairman of Finance Committee of the Indian American International Chamber of Commerce, Founder and Managing Director of Quantum National Bank; Prof. Samir Mitragotri, Chairman, National Academic Advisory Board, Indian American International Chamber of Commerce, Hiller Professor of Bioengineering and Wyss Professor of Biologically Inspired Engineering, Harvard University; Dr. Gurdeep Kaur Chawla, President, California State Chapter, Director, Executive Board and Chair Education & Government Relations Committees, Indian American International Chamber of Commerce, Founder – Director at Indian Languages Services LLC; Founder-Promoter, Digitalonous, San Francisco; Entrepreneur & Venture Capitalist.

Panelists were welcomed by Dr. Aseem Chauhan, Chancellor, Amity University; Prof. (Dr.) Gurinder Singh, Group Vice Chancellor, Amity University; Dr. S. Selvamurthy, President, Amity Science, Technology & Innovation Foundation; Prof. S. Sitaraman, Director, Amity New York; Prof. Bhawna Kumar, Vice President, RBEF, Amity Education Group, Ms. Savita Arora, Sr. Vice President, Amity New York.

Welcoming the Panelists, Dr. Aseem Chauhan, Chancellor, Amity University said that it is very heartening to see that best of Global Indians are addressing the Symposium and they are all truly writing World’s Growth Story. All of them are the flag bearers of India and are valuable assets of the whole world. Dr. Chauhan added NRI’s across the globe have contributed a lot for the society and India. He said that Amity which now has global campuses has one vision of building bridges between India and Rest of the World in Education. Amity strongly believes in collaborations, partnerships with best brains of the world.

Prof. (Dr.) Gurinder Singh, Group Vice Chancellor said that people of Indian origin across the globe are writing success stories and are contributing in progress of their country. Prof. Singh announced that Indian American International Chamber of Commerce and Amity are coming together to have partnerships in various fields like organizing joint conference, research projects, internships to students, incubating companies, joint industry led programs etc which will help Amity students in career progression.

Mr. K.V. Kumar, President & CEO, Executive Board, Indian American International Chamber of Commerce, Chairman, KMF Investment Group said that Indians are playing a major role in development of world. An Indian is born to be a global citizen. Mr. Kumar added that it is heartening to know that Amity University is concentrating more on practical studies with science & technology embedded courses which gives Amity an edge over other institutes in India. Mr. Kumar said that with approach of open minds possibilities are unlimited and Indian youths are quick learner and adaptive in basic nature. Giving advice to students Mr. Kumar said that don’t think of money in your career but give your 100% efforts in your area of expertise; open for challenges, success will definitely come.

Dr. Gurdeep Kaur Chawla, President, California State Chapter, Director, Executive Board and Chair Education & Government Relations Committees, Indian American International Chamber of Commerce, Founder – Director at Indian Languages Services LLC; Founder-Promoter, Digitalonous, San Francisco; Entrepreneur & Venture Capitalist said that US is land of opportunities and anyone can touch stars with hard work and determination. She added that theoretical knowledge will only help in getting degree but practical learning will give you career. She advised Universities to have partnerships with industry, association with incubators, chamber of commerce etc. She said that India is looked upon as next super power and students are part of this movement.

Dr. Narasimhalu Neelagaru, Vice Chairman of the Executive Board and Chairman of Finance Committee of the Indian American International Chamber of Commerce, Founder and Managing Director of Quantum National Bank gave practical advice to students and said that if one does right thing for others, it will certainly come back to that person. Personal rapport will help in getting success in life. He advised that don’t be job oriented rather create job for others, be an entrepreneur. He added that one has to practice how to think and improve upon oneself while taking self criticism.

Prof. Samir Mitragotri, Chairman, National Academic Advisory Board, Indian American International Chamber of Commerce, Hiller Professor of Bioengineering and Wyss Professor of Biologically Inspired Engineering, Harvard University said that in India around 3 million graduates in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths) comes out from Universities every year but only those succeeds who are curious about things, nature and machines. He said be curious and innovative. Most of the amazing discoveries came out of curiosity. He added that innovation is really getting ready for the future. Think about future problems, innovation will there. He advised that surround with great people, learn from their experiences. He said that people over estimate what person can do in one day but underestimate what can be done in one year.