Amity University Gurugram invites applications for Undergraduate and Post Graduate courses

Amity University Gurugram is offering applications for Full time Undergraduate and Post Graduate programs. Courses like Management, Commerce, Economics, Banking &Finance, Data Sciences and Business Analytics,Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Internet of Things,Nano-technology, Stem Cell & Molecular Medicine, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Forensic Science,Applied Sciences, Engineering, Bio-Technology, Psychology, Media and Mass Communication, Animation and Visual Graphics, Architecture and Planning, English Literature, Fashion Design and Technology, Hotel Management, Hospital and Health Care, Optometry and others can be pursued by the students.

Duration

The Undergraduate programs are for 3 years and few are 4 years while Post Graduate programs are for 2 years.

Eligibility

Applicants who have completed Class XII or equivalent & graduates, professionals who are planning to pursue a career or venture in the exciting world of learning are eligible to apply for these courses.

Application link:

https://amity.edu/applynow.aspx?CD=5r9acKkeKBU=&campusid=BawiY/eTJhQ

Deadline: 15th July 2020