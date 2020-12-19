Animal Husbandry Department Jammu conducts Seminar of Vets, Para-vets at Rajouri

Rajouri: Animal Husbandry Department Jammu, on Friday organized one day seminar of Vets & Para-vets here under centrally sponsored scheme “ASCAD” through Extension and Publicity wing of the Department.

The was attended by Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Rajouri, Dr. Joginder Gupta, Dr. Arvind Isher, Scientist KVK Rajouri, Dr. Fazal H. Soz LDO Rajouri, Dr. Raman Gupta, Superintendent district Vety. Hospital Rajouri, Dr. Vinay Kumar, PDO Rajouri and other vets and Para-vets of the district.

The CAHO discussed the importance of NAIP Il & NADCP and stressed upon the participants to work in a mission mode and achieve the assigned targets in a time bound manner. He also told the participants’ that the main aim to hold such seminar was to familiarise vets and para-veterinary staff, with the farmer welfare schemes launched by the J&K government.

Dr. Arvind Isher, Scientist & Head Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Rajouri presented an informative view point on doubling of farmers’ income through adoption of new technology, concepts/ marketing strategies etc. He also informed about the emerging role of FPOs (farmers producers organization) in near future for the prosperity of the farmer.

Other important issues on latest technical advancements in the field of animal healthcare and breeding practices in dairy animals were also deliberated upon during the said seminar.

Dr. Sunil Bazaz, Extension Officer of the department explained in detail various schemes, their components, pattern of assistance and their mode of operation. He also stressed upon the participants to act as basic extension workers in the field for the welfare of the farming community.