Another victory of PetrSU students

PetrSU students became winners at the International Scientific Conference “XXIV Vavilov Readings”.

At the Volga State Technological University (Yoshkar-Ola), on the basis of the Faculty of Social Technologies, an international interdisciplinary scientific conference “XXIV Vavilov Readings” was held on the topic: “Human security and sustainable development of society in the face of the challenges of global transformations.” The conference was held with the participation of more than 300 students, undergraduates, graduate students, scientists of various branches of scientific knowledge, university teachers, researchers and practitioners who represented university centers and other institutions from 21 cities of Russia – from Vladivostok to Sevastopol. Foreign researchers from the Republic of Belarus, Germany, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Azerbaijan, and Kyrgyzstan also took part.

On December 17, 2020, its official results were summed up.

The 1st degree diploma in the section “Social work” was awarded to the students of Petrozavodsk State University Tamara Alekseevna Pavlikova and Elizaveta Besikeevna Chagunava (direction “Social work”, 4th year), who presented the report “Organization of social work with the elderly in rural areas in the Republic of Karelia” under the guidance of Associate Professor of the Department of Sociology and Social Work, Candidate of Sociological Sciences Petrovskaya Yulia Aleksandrovna.

As a result of the conference, a collection of conference materials is being prepared, which will be posted in the RSCI.

The official results of the conference are posted on the official website of the Volga State University.