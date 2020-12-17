Application for WFL/ SP to go online from January-2021: JD Agriculture

Srinagar: Joint Director Agriculture Extension, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal who is also Deputy Controller Fertilizers Kashmir Division today informed that the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare shall start the processing of applications for Wholesale Fertilizer License (WFL)/ Sales Permission (SP) through on-line mode from 01 January, 2021 onwards.

He said that afterwards no off-line applications for such services will be accepted by the department. He also directed the fertilizer dealers (Wholesale/Retailers) to apply for renewal of license one month before the date of expiry, through online mode only.

The Joint Director said this during a meeting convened here to review the stocks/availability and monitoring of Digital Mode of Chemical Fertilizers in Kashmir Valley.

The meeting focused on updation of POS by 3.1version and finalizing the details of availability, supply, requirement and quality control of different fertilizers for Kashmir division during the upcoming agriculture season.

The Joint Director directed the officers to complete updating of POS devices by 3.1 versions and instructed that no supply of material should be delivered to retailers having versions below 3.1, and warned that the wholesalers who will supply the material to the retailers having below 3.1 versions will be strictly dealt under law.

He said that the licenses which are not functional from last one year (below 3.0 version) will be cancelled and the machines shall be recovered by the concerned fertilizer companies.

Joint Director directed all Law Enforcement Inspector of the valley to increase the visits to the different warehouse premises dealing with the fertilizers to check the present status and other business formalities in contravention of fertilizer control order 1985.

Among others, Deputy Director Agriculture Central, Deputy Director Law Enforcement, Chief Agriculture Officers of all districts, Assistant Director Law Enforcement Srinagar, BDT Coordinator J&K, Representatives of various fertilizer companies and other concerned officers attended the meeting.