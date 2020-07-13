Ashoka University’s CSIP & Harvard offer COVID response programme for nonprofits

New Delhi July 13, 2020: The Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy has announced a new certificate programme for India’s NGO leaders on Resilience Strategies for Nonprofits (RSN) in partnership with Harvard Business School faculty on July 27, 28, & 29.

RSN is an opportunity for senior leaders and managers to reflect on their organisation’s COVID-19 response, assess its resilience needs, and reimagine its post-pandemic future. This interactive workshop is offered via three 2-hour sessions over Zoom. Representatives from social impact organisations of any size and scope, with operations in India, are invited and encouraged to participate; space is limited to the first 200 eligible applicants.

Speaking about the new programme, Ingrid Srinath, Director, Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy, said, “Nonprofits in India face a perfect storm. A looming funding crunch even as demand for services skyrockets. Navigating the perils and opportunities this presents will take more than passion and commitment. Resilience Strategies for Nonprofits (RSN) will provide concrete advice and tools from sector leaders and world class faculty to guide critical decision making and planning at this critical time.”

Further commenting on the course offering, V. Kasturi Rangan, Malcolm P. McNair Professor of Marketing at Harvard Business School, said “There is no precedent for the current crisis faced by nonprofits. There are no textbooks or best practice cases we can pull off from our shelves to help us. We are in this together and can learn from each other in real time as we attempt to steer out of this crisis. In that spirit, this short three session program will draw on live case studies of nonprofits in India, and through their experiences as well as those attending the program, develop a body of tools and practices that may be helpful as we navigate through this situation.”

Registration is available online from now until 20th July, on a first-come, first-served basis to qualified candidates; each organisation may send up to two representatives to this workshop. RSN is being offered at a nominal price of INR 5000 per organisation, with proceeds directed to support COVID-19 response and relief work; need-based financial aid is also available. The registration process includes a questionnaire that will help tailor RSN’s discussions to the applicant’s needs and requirements. After attending all three sessions, participants will be eligible for a certificate of completion.

Faculty includes:

· V. Kasturi Rangan, Malcolm P. McNair Professor of Marketing at Harvard Business School

· Vikram Gandhi, Senior Lecturer of Business Administration at Harvard Business School

· Neera Nundy, Partner & Founder at Dasra

· Ingrid Srinath, Director of Centre for Social Impact and Philanthropy

Registration Link: https://csip.ashoka.edu.in/RSN