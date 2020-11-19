Association of Universities of Asia and the Pacific elects an Indian as the Global 2nd Vice President at Asia Pacific level

New Delhi: Shri. Hari Mohan Gupta, Chancellor, Jagran Lakecity University, Bhopal has been elected as the Global 2nd Vice President of Association of Universities of Asia and the Pacific (AUAP). The Association of the Universities of Asia and the Pacific (AUAP)), holds the highest formal consultative status with UNESCO. Its primary purpose is to be the main platform for interaction and collaboration between members and to be the effective voice of universities in Asia and the Pacific region.

In the recently held elections at the Asia & Pacific level, Shri. Hari Mohan Gupta was elected to this prestigious and high office and shall serve a term of two years from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2022. This announcement was done during the 14th AUAP general assembly meeting (GAM) held on the 18th of November and the theme of the conference was “Redefining The Future of HEIs Towards Progressive Education & Their Best Practices”. Mr. Gupta has also been inducted into the Board of Management of AUAP, as a distinguished member as well.

He is the only Indian holding such a high and important position at AUAP which is being seen as a great honor and recognition for India and the Indian higher education system. Hari Mohan Gupta has been an active member of the association for many years and has contributed to the increasing quality global exposure of Indian universities at various platforms. At present, AUAP has 174 universities registered under it representing 5 continents and 29 countries of the Asia Pacific region, and Jagran Lakecity University, Bhopal represents India as the Country Chair for the year.

On his appointment as the Global Second Vice President, Mr. Gupta said, “I am thrilled and humbled to be elected for the position, and appreciate the confidence that the AUAP Board has placed in me. The association has been successfully working to develop a strong network of universities in the region. My mission would be to enhance it with the exchange of quality information for the mutual development of all member universities and strengthen various collaborative initiatives. I look forward to contributing my best for a strong education network in the Asia &Pacific region.”

This announcement of election results coincided with the AUAP virtual conference, that focused on the innovative best practices and challenges in HEIs during the pandemic and how universities have responded to it. Many key decisions and deliberations were conducted and included Ratification of the Proposed New Constitution, the election of the Second Vice President & Members of the Board, Appointment of other AUAP Officers, and the Oath Taking of the Incoming AUAP President, and Board Members. There were 172 delegates from 98 institutions representing 10 Countries who attended the event.