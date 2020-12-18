Atal Dulloo chairs maiden meeting of UT level Task Force regarding introduction of COVID-19 vaccine in JK

Jammu: The maiden meeting of UT level Task Force for implementation of various preparatory activities related to introduction of COVID-19 vaccine was held here today under the chairmanship of Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Department.

Dr. Renu Sharma, Director Family Welfare gave an overview of measures that have been taken in J&K to control the spread of COVID-19 through better awareness, diagnosis and treatment. She also informed that as per Government of India guidelines, the COVID-19 vaccine in UT shall be introduced in a phased manner. In phase-I, approximately one lakh health care workers shall be covered followed by phase II, wherein approximately seven lakh frontline workers shall be covered. The phase III will cover twenty lakh beneficiaries of high risk population. It was informed that the COVID -19 vaccine shall be administered through COWIN Dashboard platform. Once introduced, the vaccination shall be done through pre-registration and as such no on-spot registration for vaccination shall be allowed.

Financial Commissioner impressed upon all the concerned departments in the meeting to gear up the resources and be prepared for administering introduction of COVID-19 vaccine rollout any time in near future. He directed concerned officers to get vaccination teams, constituted in their respective districts, with the provision of reserve teams. He directed them to immediately make management for assessment of logistic items including cold boxes, vaccine carriers, AEFI kits etc. required for vaccination process and undertake process for procurement. He reiterated that preparation for COVID-19 Vaccine introduction including training of manpower, IEC activities should be done on the analogy of Measeals Rubella Campaign, which has already been successfully completed in the UT of J&K.

The meeting was also attended by Director General (Planning) H&ME Department, Mission Director, National Health Mission J&K, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Jammu & Srinagar, Principal of Medical Colleges, Director of Health Services, Jammu/Kashmir Director ISM J&K, Drug Controller J&K and Directors of Social Welfare, Jammu and Kashmir.