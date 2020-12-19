Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Books of 2020

Former President Barack Obama has shared his favorite books of 2020 on his Instagram, Facebook and Twitter pages. Among the 17 titles he selected are the following books published by Penguin Random House imprints:
- TWILIGHT OF DEMOCRACY by Anne Applebaum (Doubleday)
- THE VANISHING HALF by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)
- MISSIONARIES by Phil Klay (Penguin Press)
- HIDDEN VALLEY ROAD by Robert Kolker (Doubleday)
- THE SPLENDID AND THE VILE by Erik Larson (Crown)
- THE GLASS HOTEL by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)
- DEACON KING KONG by James McBride (Riverhead)
- LONG BRIGHT RIVER by Liz Moore (Riverhead)
- THE UNDOCUMENTED AMERICANS by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio (One World)
- CASTE by Isabel Wilkerson (Random House)
- HOW MUCH OF THESE HILLS IS GOLD by C Pam Zhang (Riverhead)
