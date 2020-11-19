Baseer Khan reviews power scenario in Kashmir Division

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today reviewed the power scenario of Kashmir division besides taking stock of preparedness of Power Development Department for the winter season in a meeting with Managing Direstor, KPDCL and Chief Engineer, Distribution.

The meeting held threadbare discussion on availability of transformers, poles, conductors and related equipments besides assessing status of enforcement drives and exigency plan kept in place for heavy snowfall.

Advisor directed the officers to keep adequate stock of transformers available in all the stations to avoid any crisis during winters. He also asked them to gear up workshops in every division and work in double shifts. He stressed upon the officers to intensify enforcement drives to check power pilferage.

Earlier, while briefing the Advisor regarding preparation of the department for winter season, Chief Engineer said that against last year’s supply of around 1225-1250 MW, this year the department is supplying 1400-1450 MW power in morning and evening peak hours.

He also informed the meeting that advance dumping of poles and conductors has been made in view of exigency that may emerge during heavy snowfall.