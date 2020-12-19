‘Beauty industry is expected to grow more with e-commerce’ says Ms Falguni Nayar

New Delhi: Ms. Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO, Nykaa shared that as a specialist in IPO’s, she got many opportunities to meet entrepreneurs who had a clear vision for their business, which inspired her to create an enterprise of her own from scratch.

Ms Falguni was sharing her inspiring journey of an entrepreneur at the third session of the Global Unicorn Series, an initiative by the Future Business Group (FBG) of CII and Young Indians (Yi) in partnership with SoftBank India. The interaction series has been designed to encourage the spirit of entrepreneurs and guide them to emerge as the next unicorn.

Talking about her conviction for entrepreneurship, Ms. Falguni stated that she desired to have Nykaa as the multi brand retailer for beauty, which she felt that it could grow in India with technology as an enabler. Speaking about her early days, she shared the case method of learning to understand and to practice management in real life.

While addressing the audience over a digital platform today, Mr. Manoj Kohli, Chairman, CII Future Business Group & Country Head, SoftBank Group, India applauded the brand new segment Nykaa has created with a balance between online and offline, which is very important for the customers in India. Mr. Kohli also emphasized on the importance of integrity, hard work, and honesty with customers for any business to succeed.

Briefing about the CII’s Future Business Group initiative, Mr. Raunak Goyal, Yi National Vice Chair – Designate congratulated Mr. Kohli for his support and leadership in conceptualizing the Global Unicorn Series and further briefed about Yi, which is a very dynamic and vibrant organization of over 3,000 young entrepreneurs, and professionals from all walks of life.

The CII’s Future Business Group (FBG), that comprises of brilliant young leaders of India’s most successful new-age businesses, was officially launched on 3rd September by Hon’ble Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce, Industry and Railways, Government of India.

FBG aims to curate an enabling, and conducive ecosystem that plays an encouraging role in the realization of many new-age businesses, and thus accelerates the way for the novel businesses to bloom in India.

One of the significant initiatives under the group is the Global Unicorn Series being organized in partnership with Yi and SoftBank India.

Each session in the series is focused around a talk on how a bootstrap start-up could transform to a unicorn, followed by their mantra for success, the driving factors, and provide valuable insights on way ahead for future unicorns.

The first & second session was held with Mr Ritesh Agarwal of OYO and Mr Bhavish Aggrawal of Ola respectively.