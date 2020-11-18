Bipul Pathak reviews functioning of Social Welfare department

Principal Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare department Bipul Pathak today reviewed functioning of Social Welfare department Kashmir and ICDS at an officers meeting here.

The Director Social Welfare Kashmir, Bashir Ahmad Dar briefed the Principal Secretary about the status of welfare schemes being run by the department in the Kashmir Division.

He briefed him about the physical and financial achievement of the welfare schemes like old age pension, pension for physically challenged persons and pension for widows under implementation in Kashmir division .

The Director also briefed the Principal Secretary about the de-weeding process started by the department in order to accommodate deserving awaited applicants and minimize the pendency.

The meeting also discussed various construction programmes taken up by the department across the valley.

The Principal Secretary underlined the need for cent percent Aadhar seeding of beneficiaries to check duplicity. He asked the officers to work with full dedication and ensure a corruption free environment and quick public service delivery mechanism is further improved in the department.

Additional Secretary Social Welfare Mr. Khurshid Ahmad Sanaie , Deputy Director ICDS, DPO ICDS, Deputy Director Social Welfare besides other senior officers were present in the meeting.