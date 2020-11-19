Block Divas observed at B’gam, B’pora, Pulwama & Kulgam districts of Kashmir division

Srinagar: The Block Diwas/Youm e Block, a part of ambitious Jan Abhiyan programme was today observed at Budgam, Bandipora, Pulwama and Kulgam districts of Kashmir division, during which concerned District Development Commissioners (DDC’s) and other officers listened to public issues, grievances and demands.

The Block Divas was observed to take appraisal of local issues from the general public for accurate and on ground assessment and redressal of the same thereby providing governance to the public at their door steps.

The DDCs on the occasion highlighted the objectives of the Jan Abhiyan, Jan Sunwayi, Dehi Taraqiyaati and Poshan Abhiyan programmes informing the public that these grand public campaigns are aimed at reaching out to the people for redressal of their grievances and addressing developmental issues at the grass roots level.

At Budgam: The District Development Commissioner (DDC)Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza today presided over the proceedings of Block Diwas/ public outreach programme at Sheikhpora Budgam.

On the occasion, he said the District Administration is committed to remove any kind of encroachment existing at state land and other encroached Govt Properties.

During the day long programme various deputations including from adjacent areas apprised the DDC of their issues, grievances and demands.

The DDC gave a patient hearing to their problems/demands and assured of resolving the genuine issues, grievances and demands in a time bound manner.

Addressing the gathering, the DDC reiterated that they have received many complaints of encroachment on state land particularly from this area and are taking serious note of it.

At the conclusion, the DDC distributed hearing aids and other supportive kits for physically disabled persons sponsored by DSWO Budgam. He also distributed sanction letters and cheques sponsored by many departments among the concerned beneficiaries.

The DDC also witnessed the cricket match played between two teams and interacted with the players of both the teams and urged upon them to pursue sports activities with more interest and enthusiasm.

The DDC later visited the stalls established by various departments including Agriculture, Horticulture, Sheep and Animal Husbandry, Social Welfare, Handicrafts, EDI, J&K Bank, DIC and others concerned.

At Bandipora: The Block Diwas programme was observed today in all the blocks of the district, during which officers listened to public issues, grievances and demands.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad on the occasion attended the Block Diwas at Bandipora block and interacted with the public besides reviewing the developmental activities taking place in the block.

More than two dozen delegations besides scores of individuals include representatives of Panchayat Raj Institutions called on the Deputy Commissioner and apprised him about the problems faced by them in day to day life.

The DC gave patient hearing to the delegations and passed on-spot directions for redressal of their genuine grievances.

Meanwhile Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bandipora, Zahoor Ahmad Mir attended the Public Darbar at Sumbal Sub-Division and attended the public grievances.

On the occasion, ADC Bandipora was apprised about the progress of various developmental activities besides reviewing the implementation of various state and centrally sponsored schemes in the sub division. He also interacted with the public to assess and get the first-hand account of the public grievances.

Mir urged the officers to expedite the pace of work on several projects to meet the deadline before the onset of the winter.

He gave patient hearing to the delegations and passed on-spot directions for redressal of their grievances. He also distributed domicile certificates among several beneficiaries.

At Gurez Sub Divisional Magistrate listened to the public grievances and got the first hand appraisal of the public issues.

At Pulwama: District Development Commissioner, Pulwama, Dr Raghav Langer today listened to the public at Pulwama block and redressed hundreds of grievances on the spot.

During the Public hearing various delegations, individuals, deputations from Panchayats apprised the DDC about the issues pertaining to the different departments and other sectors. They also submitted memorandum of demands pertaining to their respective Panchayat Halqas to the DDC.

The DDC gave a patient hearing to the public and assured them of timely redressal of their genuine grievances. He also redressed many grievances on the spot and rest was forwarded to the concerned departments for prompt redress through an established tracking system.

He directed the concerned Officers to be proactive and remain accessible to the people so that the purpose of the initiative is fulfilled.

Meanwhile, Block Divas was also held in block Tral and Pampore where locals flagged their issues to the concerned officers and sought their early redressal.

At Kulgam: Mega Block Diwas was held today at 3 blocks of the district viz. Devsar, Kulgam and D.H.Pora blocks.

To take first hand appraisal of public grievances and demands the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat remained available at Block Devsar and listened to the public issues, grievances and demands for redressal.

The programme witnessed massive response of public with people thronging the venue to get heard in large numbers.

Apart from DDC, officers and officials from all line departments listened to issues, grievances and demands of people for on spot redressal.

Meanwhile, a large number of people, besides members of PRI’s were present on the occasion.