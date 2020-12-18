BLS International signs contract with Embassy of Brazil in China

Chennai: BLS International, leader in visa, consular and technology services, today announced that it has commenced accepting appointments for visa applications for the Embassy of Brazil in China. The five-year exclusive contract from the Embassy mandates BLS to operate 15 centers across China. The company is expected to process 4,00,000 applications during the contract.

Commenting on the win, Shikhar Aggarwal, Jt. Managing Director, BLS International, said, “We are pleased to partner with the Embassy of Brazil to provide efficient visa application experience. BLS will work together with the Embassy to create a distinguished practice for all its valued applicants. This is a second contract bagged by BLS International from Brazilian Embassy, wherein the first was in Lebanon.”

This is in addition to the already robust portfolio of Consular and Citizen Services offered by BLS International and reflects company’s focus on efficiency and continuous excellence in its operations.