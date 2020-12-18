The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. They build connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and other countries through arts and culture, education and the English language

The British Council has established programmes to support Women and Girls in STEM around the world, designed with a lifecycle approach in mind, from inspiring young girls to stay in STEM to supporting women working in STEM fields reach positions of leadership and network with their peers in their region and the UK.

This year, supported by the British Council, the University of Strathclyde is delighted to announce six fully funded scholarships for female students from South Asia interested in pursuing master’s studies in the field of Energy Transition. The five scholarships are on offer for female students from the following countries: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Each of these scholarships covers full tuition fees, monthly stipends, a return economy class ticket and other study-related costs such as IELTS exam fee, visa application, NHS surcharge and study materials.

No of scholarships for Indian students – 1

Value – Full costs of study – tuition fees, monthly stipend etc

Duration – The scholarship will last for the duration of the one-year MSc

Deadline -1 March 2021

Eligibility

To be eligible for the British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM, you must:

Be a woman (cis-gendered or trans) or identify as non-binary.

Be a passport holder and permanent resident of one of the eligible countries – India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka.

Have submitted an application to study on one of the eligible University of Strathclyde postgraduate programmes, as listed above.

Have completed all components of an undergraduate degree that will enable you to gain entry onto a postgraduate programme at the University of Strathclyde by the time you submit your application and be due to start your postgraduate programme in the UK during 2021.

Demonstrate a case for financial support need via a means-test conducted by the University of Strathclyde.

Have not previously studied at degree level or higher in the UK or lived recently in the UK.

You must not be in receipt of financial support or funding towards your study programme in the UK from any other source.

Meet the English language requirement of the University of Strathclyde (or are expected to meet the requirement after a 3-month English Language pre-sessional course).

Return to your country of citizenship for a minimum of two years after your scholarship award has ended.

You are required to show in your application that you are active in the field with work experience or with a proven interest in the programme area you are applying for.

You are willing to demonstrate future contribution to capacity-building and socio-economic advancement through the benefits achieved after graduating from UK higher education and returning your home country.

You must demonstrate in your application a plan and passion to engage other women and girls in STEM from your home country.

You agree that your personal data being shared with the British Council as a condition of applying for the bursary.

If you are awarded a scholarship, you agree to maintain contact with the British Council and act as an ambassador for the UK and engage with activities as part of a British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM alumnus during and after your study in the UK. Any involvement in these activities during your study in the UK will take up no more than five hours per term.

The following programmes are eligible for these scholarships:

Advanced Chemical Engineering

Advanced Mechanical Engineering

Advanced Mechanical Engineering with Energy Systems

Advanced Mechanical Engineering with Industrial Placement

Advanced Mechanical Engineering with Power Plant Technologies

Electrical Power and Energy Systems

Electronic and Electrical Engineering

Energy Systems Innovation

Offshore Wind Energy

Smart Grids

Subsea and Pipeline Engineering

Sustainable Engineering: Chemical Processing

Sustainable Engineering: Offshore Renewable Energy

Sustainable Engineering: Renewable Energy Systems and the Environment

Wind Energy Systems

More information about the scholarship programme can be found at https://www.britishcouncil.org/study-work-abroad/in-uk/scholarship-women-stem