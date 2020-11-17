Cambridge English signs MoU with Chrysalis for learning and assessment

New Delhi: Cambridge Assessment English (part of the University of Cambridge) has signed an MoU with Chrysalis, a learning transformation organisation in India.

Chrysalis, through this partnership will offer an English language learning and assessment program for all their partner schools, with the assessment powered by Cambridge English. As part of the program students can take an online assessment that has a baseline and end of year test in two important skills of English language – Listening and Reading and will receive a detailed personalised assessment report. The report will highlight areas of improvement in sub-skills of listening and reading for every student. As part of this program, teachers also get a comprehensive and individual view of their students’ performance, support to interpret the reports and device ways to improve the English language skills of students. The program will initially be available online.

T K Arunachalam, Regional Director – South Asia, Cambridge Assessment English said, “Cambridge has been keenly focussing on India-centric solutions for the last few years and as part of this endeavour we have partnered with Chrysalis who have been successfully providing transformational learning in schools”.

Chitra Ravi, Founder and CEO of Chrysalis said, “This partnership is testimony to the effectiveness of Chrysalis ThinkRoom in developing English language skills to meet global benchmarks such as Cambridge Assessment. I would like to acknowledge and thank all the English teachers for implementing a world class English language program”.

Cambridge Assessment English:

Cambridge Assessment English is a part of the University of Cambridge, a not-for-profit organization involved in developing and producing the most valuable range of qualifications for learners as well as teachers of English, worldwide. Over 5 million Cambridge English exams are taken each year in more than 130 countries and more than 20,000 universities, employers, government ministries and other organizations rely on Cambridge English exams and qualifications as proof of English language ability.

Cambridge Assessment English is a not-for-profit organisation.

