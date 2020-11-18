Capacitating the National Disability Board to respond to COVID-19 in Zimbabwe

The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionate affected persons with disabilities in Zimbabwe and across the world. As of 8 November 2020, Zimbabwe recorded an estimated 8531 COVID-19 cases. There is recognition both globally and nationally that the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown measures put in place by governments around the world, have presented unique challenges and compounded risks faced by persons with disabilities. As part of the UN’s efforts to promote a disability inclusive COVID-19 response and recovery in Zimbabwe, the United Nations Partnership on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNPRPD) project team will be supporting the National Disability Board in advocating and promoting a disability inclusive National COVID-19 response and recovery plan.

UNESCO and the UNPRPD project Team are organizing a meeting to dialogue on how the Board can be capacitated with knowledge and skills to effectively engage with the National COVID-19 response and recovery processes. It is hoped that this intervention will achieve the following results:

Capacitated National Disability Board with technical & advocacy skills to advice/guide & effectively engage with key stakeholders such as the Ministry, the Inter-Ministerial Task Force on COVID-19, the Presidential Advisory Committee (PAC) and UNCT-in order to ensure a disability inclusive approach across key COVID-19 processes. Key National COVID-19 Strategic Framework (s) successfully reviewed by Board for strengthened disability-inclusion

The meeting is scheduled to take place at UNESCO ROSA on 17 November 2020. Twenty participants are expected to participate including the UNPRPD Team (UNESCO, UNDP and UNFPA), National Disability Members, Government and civil society.