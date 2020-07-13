CBSE announced the results of Class XII; records increase of 5.38 pc in pass percentage

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at http://cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE records increase of 5.38 pc in pass percentage in class 12 exams. Overall Pass Percentage is 88.78%.

“We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student’s health & quality education are our priority,” tweets HRD Minister.

This year, nearly 30 lakh CBSE Class 10 and 12th candidates are anxiously waiting for the much-awaited CBSE Board Result 2020.