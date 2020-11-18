Centre for Audit Quality of ICAI Launches 1st Batch of the Virtual Executive Master Program – New Age Auditors (O & E)

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) over the years, has reinforced the role that the accountancy profession plays in providing high quality financial information, facilitating market discipline and fostering confidence of various stakeholders by being a prudential Regulator.

To make available conducive environment for research and develop a systematic audit quality framework, ICAI recently established The Centre for Audit Quality (‘CAQ’) as Special Purpose Directorate, to help ensuring consistent improvement in audit quality and boost Indian firm’s global standing. India is on the cusp of a huge data revolution. The Centre for Audit Quality can play an important role that would further build Investor’s confidence and develop public trust, at large.

The future of the profession lies in its ability to change, evolve, and adapt to the changing environment, which is a central element of the various reforms. Keeping this in mind, ICAI would be launching 1st batch of the “Virtual Executive Master Program – New Age Auditors” on November 23, 2020. This program envisages acquainting the Chartered Accountants professionals with the evolving regulatory and technological advances in the economy, equipping the new age auditors with the futuristic skillsets in digital technologies and practices in the changing environment to help protect the public interest.

CA. Atul Kumar Gupta, President, ICAI stated “Audit quality is the hallmark of the audit profession. To be future ready, professional accountants should learn and equip themselves in new age technology skills, acquire strategic managerial skills besides continuing their prowess in accountancy, finance, taxation and business laws. Auditors today need to reinvent themselves and such programs would help to keep them abreast, equip them with the skillsets required for global environment, organization sustainability and practices in the changing environment.”

Eminent faculty from Practice Portfolio shall be addressing the participants- Chartered Accountants, Regulatory Authorities like SFIO, CBI, RBI and Banks, Member of MRA countries, Overseas Chapters of ICAI.

For further details and Online Registration, please visit https://learning.icai.org/ committee/caq/executive- master-program-new-age- auditors/