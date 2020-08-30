Commissioner HED reviews functioning of colleges; infrastructure development works in Kupwara

Kupwara: Commissioner Secretary, Higher Education Department (HED), Talat Parvez Rohella, during his 2 day visit to North Kashmir, today visited Kupwara district and reviewed functioning of various colleges and educational Infrastructure works. He was accompanied by Director Finance HED, Abdul Majeed; Nodal Principal Kashmir, Yasmeen Ashaie; Assistant Director Planning, Fayaz Ahmad; Engineering Team of RUSA and other concerned officers of Higher Education Department.

During his visit, the Commissioner Secretary inspected newly constructed building of Government Degree College (GDC) Sogam completed at a cost of Rs.13 crore. He inspected Smart Classrooms, Computer Laboratory, Library, Botany, Physics & Geology laboratories of the college. The Principal GDC apprised the Commissioner about the overall functioning of the college.

While interacting with Principal and faculty members of the College, Talat Parvez stressed upon them to make best use of infrastructure and ICT equipment and ensure availability of e-resources for the students to achieve higher standards of quality education.

The Commissioner Secretary also interacted with some students who put forth demand for establishment of an auditorium, play ground, cafeteria and internet facilities in the college.

Later, Talat Parvez inspected ongoing works of Women Degree College Salkoot which is coming up at a cost of Rs.10.53 crore. The construction of the college is being executed by JKPCC and Academic block of the college is nearing completion. The College is currently working in a local School building with 650 girl students on roll.

On the occasion, the Commissioner Secretary directed the executing agency to gear up pace of work and complete all the remaining works by March 2021 so that next Academic session could be started in new campus well in time.

Talat Parvez also visited GDC Boys Kupwara, GDC Handwara and GDC Vilgam. During his visit he interacted with faculty and staff of these colleges and directed them to channelize all available resources to facilitate quality teaching learning process.