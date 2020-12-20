Commissioner Secretary, Department of Geology and Mining Dwivedi holds meeting with construction agencies of major development projects

Jammu: Commissioner Secretary, Department of Geology and Mining, M. K. Dwivedi, today convened an officers meeting to discuss and facilitate availability of key construction material to various construction agencies especially involved in execution of major development projects.

Commissioner Secretary informed that the Department has taken several measures to streamline the system of Mining Leases. Complying with the directions of NGT to put in place leases with environmental clearance, the Department has successfully carried out transparent e-auction in all the districts across the UT, he added. He said that the whole process of grant of Lease and securing Environment Clearance has been fast-tracked and the position on ground is improving.

He said that the objective of the meeting was to give impetus to major developmental projects of National importance and improve the co-ordination at various levels to effectively make seamless availability of construction material for the projects . He maintained that the major projects of Railways, National Highway , AIIMS and other prestigious projects need proactive facilitation by all the stakeholders for timely execution. Various issues and requirements of the construction agencies were elaborately discussed in the meeting and instructions issued for speedy disposal of issues.

Chief Engineer, R. K. Hedge, CHOD, KRCL requested for issuance of fresh STPs in district Reasi.

Director, Geology and Mining, Vikas Sharma informed that 6 STPs were earlier issued and the issuance of fresh STPs has been fast tracked besides the extraction at Kanthan and Pai Khad sites are being operationalized.

Representing IRCON, Chief Engineer (North), B. S. Tomar raised the issue that the Department of Fisheries has issued NOC with validity for six months only, which is grossly inadequate and needs to be extended to atleast 3 years.

M. K. Dwivedi advised IRCON to formally take up the issue with Fisheries authorities for extending the validity of NOC.

Regional Officer NHAI informed that they have been issued Disposal Permits by the Department for the Ring Road work.

Regarding the STPs, Dwivedi issued instructions for immediate processing of STPs after these have been duly submitted to the Mining Department.

NHIDLC requested for inclusion of the Agency within the ambit of S.O. 345.

The Fisheries department was instructed to immediately issue necessary NOCs for pending cases of PSUs and other cases as grant of leases have been held up for the same.

The meeting had also detailed assessment of equirements of AIIMS project at Vijaypur and decisions were taken up for meeting the same to ensure expeditious execution of this significant project. JKPCC and JKML were asked to provide material to AIIMS, IIT and other important projects as their leases are likely to get operational soon which shall ease the position for these projects.

The meeting, among others, was attended by Neelu Gera, Director Ecology, Environment and Remote Sensing, B. M. Sharma, Member-Secretary PCB, Vikas Kundal, MD JKPCC, Vikram Gupta, MD JKML, Chief Engineers of CPWD, PWD, PMGSY, Northern Railways, CHOD KRCL, CGM IRCON, Regional Officer NHAI, Project Director NHAI, ED NHIDCL, Director Planning and other concerned officers of Fisheries and Geology and Mining Department and government construction Agencies.