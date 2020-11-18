Comoros celebrates the International Day of Islamic Art to promote cultural diversity and status of artists

The Union of Comoros is celebrating the International Day of Islamic Art with a three-day exhibition and debate taking place from 18 to 20 November 2020. UNESCO Regional Office for Eastern Africa joined forces with the Direction General of Arts and Culture of Comoros to organize this first edition of the International Day.

The International Day of Islamic Art was proclaimed at the 40th session of the UNESCO General Conference in 2019 and takes place every year on 18 November. It aims to raise awareness of past and contemporary artistic expressions of Islam, and the contribution of culture through Islamic Art to civilization.

The worldwide celebration of the International Day of Islamic Art not only encourages the appreciation of Islamic art, which has inspired other artistic movements, but also contributes to cultural diversity, freedom of expression, protection of cultural heritage and inter-cultural dialogue. Marking the Day is also a way to foster tolerance between peoples and support cultural rapprochement, both of which are possible through the power of art.

A conference debate discussing the status of Comorian artists at the University of the Comoros kick started the celebration in Comoros on 18 November, drawing on the guidance of the UNSECO 1980 UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Artists and the 2005 Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions. During the 3-day event, Comorian visual artists’ works (Zainou El Abidine Ali and Khair-Eddine Abdou), produced during the period of confinement against COVID-19, are being presented as part of the COFIN’EXPO 2020 exhibition at the National Museum.