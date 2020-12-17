Competitive selection has been announced for the Youth Government of the Republic of Karelia

The Youth Government is a public youth council that is formed every two years. Recruitment for the posts of the IV convocation is now open.

The main tasks of the Youth Government:

development of proposals for creating conditions for involving young people in the socio-economic, political, cultural life of society;

attraction of young people to the solution of problems facing the Government of Karelia;

identification and support of young people with organizational skills, leadership qualities;

assistance in the formation of a reserve of management personnel in Karelia and local self-government bodies of municipalities.

The Public Youth Council includes the Chairman of the Youth Government, Deputy Chairman of the Youth Government, secretary, press secretary and members of the Youth Government – ministers:

the Minister of Health;

Minister of Culture;

Minister of education;

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment;

Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries;

the Minister of Social Protection;

Minister of Finance;

Minister of Economic Development and Industry;

the Minister of Sports;

Minister of National and Regional Policy;

Minister of Construction, Housing and Utilities and Energy;

Minister for Roads, Transport and Communications;

Minister of Property and Land Relations.

Requirements for competitors

age from 14 to 30 years old;

to provide a project covering problems that are urgent for the Republic of Karelia in the social or economic sphere and ways to solve them in the sphere of powers in the position for which the participant of the competition applies, as well as a complete list of documents.

Applications are accepted from December 15, 2020 to January 15, 2021 by e-mail: [email protected]

Источник: https://petrsu.ru/news/2020/92100/obyavlen-konkursnyi-#t20c