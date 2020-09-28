Cricket tourney for specially abled begins at Anantnag

Anantnag: The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Anantnag, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh today inaugurated cricket tournament for specially abled players here.

The tournament is being organised by district administration in collaboration with Humanity Welfare, an NGO working for the welfare of specially abled persons.

At least 9 teams from all the districts of south kashmir besides Budgam district are participating in the week long sports events.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said that the aim of organising the sports event is to encourage the persons with disabilities and bring smiles on their faces.

He said entertainment is a right of every person and disabled can’t be an exception.

The ADC said that the district administration is working on a comprehensive skill development plan to facilitate economic independence of all educated youngsters with special focus on the persons with physical disabilities.

He assured every kind of support to the disabled persons, saying that it was ethical duty of all citizens to contribute towards well being and prosperity of specially abled community.