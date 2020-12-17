CUPB organised National Webinar on “Strategic Agility and Resilience”

Bathinda: The Department of Financial Administration at Central University of Punjab, Bathinda (CUPB) under the patronage of Vice Chancellor Prof. Raghavendra P. Tiwari organized a National Webinar on “Strategic Agility and Resilience”. The keynote speaker of this webinar was Prof. Prashant Salwan, Dept. of Management Studies, IIM, Indore.

The programme commenced with the welcome address by Dr. Anand Thakur, Associate Dean, School of Management. After this, Dr. Dhanraj Sharma, Programme Convener, introduced the theme of the webinar to the audience and highlighted its significance in the on-going pandemic situation. While highlighting the achievements of keynote speaker he mentioned that Prof. Prashant Salwan is a British Chevening Scholar & a Fulbright Scholar and is having 23 years of experience in academics and industry.

In the presidential address, Vice Chancellor Prof. Raghavendra P. Tiwari emphasised on the ideology of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The whole world is one family) and signified its relevance to the global economy. He also put a light on the importance of agility and resilience for the success of the business in the changing environment.

Keynote Speaker Prof. Prashant Salwan delineated about various aspects to develop Agility and Resilience and its role in the current business scenario. He shed light on economic profits of Industry Group of USA and India during the last three decades with special reference to Pharma and Steel sector. He cited various examples to state that the industry which has recognized the changes and paradigm shift while developing agility is generating continuous profit and value additions. Finally, he cited the example of Indian FMCG Companies which launched the number of products from April to September 2020 and take the Covid-19 pandemic as business opportunities.

Towards the end, Sh. Kanwalpal Singh Mundra, the Registrar, extended the vote of thanks. During the session, Faculty members (Dr. Ruchita Verma and Dr. A. Eronimous), Research Scholars, students from various universities actively participated.