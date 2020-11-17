CUPB will re-open with strict adherence to COVID-19 Protocols

Bathinda: After eight months of being locked down due to COVID-19, the Central University of Punjab will re-open its campus in a phased manner w.e.f. 18th November, 2020 with strict implementation to COVID-19 protocols. The University Authorities have taken this decision to re-open the CUPB Main Campus at Ghudda for faculty and students in a phased manner in consideration to UGC Guidelines issued on 5th November.

As per the notification issued University Administration, CUPB faculty shall attend University w.e.f. 18th November regularly by strictly following COVID-19 preventive guidelines. The University will open in a phased manner for students. In the first phase Ph.D. scholars of all departments will be allowed to return to University Campus from 18th November, 2020 to continue their research work. In the second phase, all students of 3rd semester of Science and Technology Programmes shall be allowed to attend the campus schedule from 1st December 2020 to 15th January 2021. In the third phase, all 1st semester students of Science & Technology Programmes will be allowed to attend to campus schedule from 1st February, 2021 to 15th March, 2021. During this period, the emphasis will be on practical classes and removing of difficulties faced by the students. Meanwhile, online classes shall be continued for all the programmes.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Raghavendra P. Tiwari appreciated the role of faculty members in providing the continuous teaching-learning support to students through online education during the COVID-19 lockdown. He added, in view of the prevailing situation of COVID-19 pandemic & as per recent UGC Guidelines, the University has decided to re-open in a phased manner in the interest of students with strict adherence to COVID-19 preventive guidelines issued by Centre/State/District Administration/ UGC Ministry of Education, GOI.

Registrar Shri Kanwal Pal Singh Mundra said that the University Administration has made necessary arrangements to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocol for the safety of faculty and students. He appealed faculty, staff and students to extend their support.