Day 97: Jammu, Srinagar Airports receive 27 domestic flights with 3,280 passengers

Jammu: On day 97 of resumption of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 27 domestic flights with 3,280 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports.

A total of 1011 passengers aboard 10 regular commercial flights and one charter flight arrived at the Jammu Airport while 17 domestic flights with about 2269 passengers on board landed at Srinagar Airport today.

Pertinently, Jammu Airport Authorities have received a total of 801 domestic flights with 66,749 passengers while Srinagar Airport Authorities have received 1,285 domestic flights with 1,74,676 passengers since 25th of May till date.

Also, the Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back about 3,676 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global pandemic till date.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID-19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The Government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.