Day of the Physico-Technical Institute in Pryazhinsky and Prionezhsky Districts

As part of the implementation of roadmap activities with Pryazhinsky and Prionezhsky districts, the Physico-Technical Institute held a meeting with high school students.

Director of the Physicotechnical Institute Dmitry Igorevich Balashov and senior lecturer of the Department of General Physics Ekaterina Mikhailovna Teteleva told the children about the institute, about the areas of training, as well as about the changes that affected the required set of USE and the minimum passing scores for admission to the Physicotechnical Institute of PetrSU.

The Institute of Physics and Technology places great emphasis on the research work of students. Students spoke to the audience of the webinar, who spoke about their areas of research and the opportunities that the institute provides in this area. Yulia Danilova, student of the “Heat power engineering and heat engineering” direction, spoke about her research in the field of stove heating and heat exchangers. Pavel Lyashkov, master of the first course, described the work on the synthesis of nanowires from biocompatible materials and the use of such nanowires for the immobilization of bacterial cells.

Also, a second-year student Nadezhda Gracheva spoke to the participants of the webinar, she spoke about the hostel , various scientific and creative teams of PetrSU, as well as about various ways of organizing student leisure.

In addition to the questions raised, the participants of the webinar were interested in how first-year students switched to distance learning, what difficulties they encountered.

The video recording of the webinar will be sent to educational institutions in other regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The webinar was organized by the Interdistrict Resource Center in Petrozavodsk (director – Tatiana Semyonovna Ternovskaya) as part of the implementation of the flagship university development program.