DC holds PGC on eve of Block diwas at Bandipora

Bandipora: The Block Diwas/Youm e Block, a part of ambitious Jan Abhiyan programme was observed today in all the blocks of Bandipora district, during which officers listened to public issues, grievances and demands.

The Block Diwas was observed to take appraisal of local issues from the general public for accurate and on ground assessment and redressal of the same thereby providing governance to the public at their door steps.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad held Public Grievance Camp (PGC) at Mini Secretariat and interacted with the public as part of the Block Diwas besides reviewing the developmental activities taking place in the block.

Dozens of delegations including representatives of Panchayat Raj Institutions besides scores of individuals called on the DC and apprised him about the problems faced by them in day to day life.

The DC after giving patient hearing to the delegations, he passed on-spot directions for redressal of their grievances. He said all the bottlenecks that hinder developmental works in rural areas will be removed in consultation with PRIs. He said various issues have already been settled and priority is given to settle issues at grass root level with the help of PRIs.

Dr Owais sought the cooperation of Panchayat Raj Institutions in easing out the attestation process of labor forms. He also asked the representatives of PRI to help the administration in checking the conversion of agricultural land as it takes a direct toll on the livelihood of the people.

He informed the people that the district administration is going to launch a Solid Waste Management programme in all the Municipal Committees and Municipal Councils of the district besides adopting a waste management plan for every Panchayat and to start with, the project will be launched in two Panchayats on pilot basis.

The DC said that the administration will also launch a massive cleanliness/sanitation drive across the district involving youth volunteers and students to clean our surroundings especially water bodies.

Additional District Development Commissioner Afsar Ali Khan, Joint Director Planning Imtiyaz Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner Development, and District Panchayat Officer besides other senior officers of the district were present on the occasion.

Similar program was also held in Sumbal and Gurez where respective Sub-Divisional Magistrates interacted with the people and assessed the grievances of the people.