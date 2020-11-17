DC Kishtwar convenes introductory meeting

Kishtwar: Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Ashok Kumar Sharma, after assuming the office, today convened an introductory meeting with the District and Sectoral Officer, here in his Office Chamber.

The meeting was attended by Joint Director Planning, Mohd Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Dr Amir Hussain among other District Officers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner asked the District Officers to strictly adhere to the Model Code of Conduct and extend full logistics and manpower support for smooth conduct of DDC elections and Panchayat, by polls. He further called for laying focus on punctuality in offices, improvement of the work culture and working with passion for welfare of people.

He also reviewed the progress of restoration work on NH-244, Languishing projects and Back to Village Programme during the meeting.

Review of COVID-19 control measures, positivity rate, infection rate and preparedness to tackle any surge in infections were also conducted.