DC Reasi convenes meeting of District Environment Committee

Reasi: Deputy Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib, who is also the Chairperson of District Environment Committee Reasi, today convened a meeting with the district officers to review implementation of the decisions taken in the last meeting of District Environment Plan Committee.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajinder Kumar Sharma, Assistant Commissioner Development, Dr Anirudh Rai ACD, DMO Shafiq Ahmed, DFO, Jyotsana, CMO Dr. Rajeev Sharma, CEO Mushtaq Ahmed besides other seniors officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, threadbare discussion was also held on constitution of Biodiversity Management Committees and formation of DEPs besides assigning of duties to various departments for effective implementation of Environment plans.

The plans included solid, liquid, plastic, Biomedical, e-waste management, water quality management and noise pollution monitoring among a number of other activities.

Deputy Commissioner said the entire world is confronted with immense environmental issues and a sustainable lifestyle, through Reduce, Reuse and Recycle, is an answer to a majority of our problems.

While referring to the challenges being faced by the people due to depleting water table, deforestation and environment pollution, the DC said it is our collective responsibility to work for the protection of the environment and stressed on the participants to sensitize people about the hazardous effects of pollution.

DC said that environmental disturbance puts adverse impact on human health and natural resources thereby causing imbalance to our ecological system. She further said that need of the hour is to adopt a comprehensive policy that aims to protect our fragile environment.