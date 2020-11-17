DDC Anantnag reviews progress of drinking water supply to AWC’s, Schools under JJM

Anantnag: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag K.K. Sidha today chaired a meeting of concerned officers to review the progress of drinking water supply to AWC’s and schools under Jal Jeevan Mission in the district.

The DDC stressed upon the concerned officers to provide the drinking water facility to all such schools and Anganwadi centres that are without such facilities, at the earliest.

He also asked them to provide all the details regarding the status of drinking water facilities in the AWC’s and Schools and mobilize their resources to ensure that the targets under JJM are met well in time.

The DDC directed the CPO to issue a circular to all private schools in the district to ensure provision of drinking water facilities forthwith.

Among others, the meeting was attended by CPO, S.E PHE circle Anantnag along with Ex. Engineers, AEE’s, DEPO and officers from ICDS department of the district.