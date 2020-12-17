Delegation of Weavers and Artisans calls on Lt Governor

Jammu: A delegation of Weavers and Artisans of Jammu Province called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here today.

The delegation led by Sh. Balkrishen Koul apprised the Lt Governor about the various welfare issues of Weavers and Artisans of Jammu Province including the establishment of Jammu Urban Haat which was sanctioned in 2010, allotment of space to Weavers and Artisans in Entrepreneur Development Institute in Exhibition Ground Jammu, etc.

While interacting with the representatives of Weavers and Artisans, the Lt Governor observed that the UT Government has taken several initiatives for the promotion and growth of Weavers, Artisans, and Traditional Art Performers of Jammu and Kashmir.

He assured the members of the delegation that all their genuine concerns would be addressed on merit.