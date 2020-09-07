DGYSS J&K inaugurates U 14 Boys Inter Zonal Cricket tournament at Doda

Doda: Director General Youth Services and Sports Jammu & Kashmir, Dr. Saleem-ul-Rehmaan today inaugurated Under-14 Boys Inter Zonal District Level Cricket Tournament, here at Sports Stadium.

The tournament is being held with strict adherence to SOPs and guidelines related to Covid-19.

A bout 5 teams drawn from various parts of the district are participating in the tournament.

The DGYSSO extended his well wishes to all the participating teams and urged upon the people to participate actively in such events.

The inaugural match was played between Doda Zone and Bhalla Zone in which Doda zone thrashed Bhalla Zone by 90 runs .

Prominent among those present during the inaugural ceremony were DYSSO Doda, Jaffar Hussain Sheikh and I/C ZPEO Kishori Lal Thakur, besides PELs, PEMs, PETs, REKs of District Doda.

The matches were officiated by Vinod Kumar PEM, Mudasir Maqbool PET, Ifroz Hussain PET, Ravinder Singh PET, Imran Tasaduq PEL, Abdul Haq PEM and Majid Aslam PEM.

Meanwhile, Director General Youth Service and Sports Dr. Saleem-ul-Rehmaan distributed various sports items among the teams.