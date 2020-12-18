Dheeraj Gupta chairs 84th BoD meeting of Jammu Development Authority

Jammu: Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development, Dheeraj Gupta today chaired the 84th BoD meeting of Jammu Development Authority (JDA) at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Revenue, Shaleen Kabra; Commissioner Secretary, Forest and Ecology, Sarita Chauhan; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma; Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan; Commissioner JMC, Avny Lavasa; VC JDA, Babila Rakwal; Chief Engineer, PWD R&B, Jammu, all members of the BoD while as Chief Town Planner J&K participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

The Board at the outset confirmed the minutes of 83rd BoD meeting and also held detailed discussions on the agenda items of the 84th BoD meeting of JDA

The Board approved in-principle the policy for allotment of JDA land for Social, Religious, purposes to the trusts/private institutions/NGOs and also a uniform policy for settling all pending plot related cases in the housing colonies with further detailing by the designated committee.

The BoD also discussed in detail the proposal with regard to allotment of land to various government departments like JMC, PDD, UEED and Department of Youth, Services and Sports which was subsequently approved by the BoD.

The Board also approved the Revised Budget Estimates for FY 2020-21 and Budget Estimates for 2021-22 besides approved the promotion for four officials of JDA into the Gazetted cadre after adopting the recruitment rules of different departments in the absence of notified recruitment rules of JDA.

Speaking during the meeting, Principal Secretary, Revenue, Shaleen Kabra advised JDA to bring updated status of JDA land with respect to retrieval/demarcation/fencing and GIS mapping before the BoD as a regular agenda.